'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe For a Very Disturbing Reason

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 7:43 pm

Fifty Shades Darker's Bella Heathcote is Engaged!

Fifty Shades Darker's Bella Heathcote is Engaged!

Bella Heathcote is engaged to her longtime love, filmmaker Andrew Dominik, her rep confirmed to JustJared.com!

The 29-year-old Aussie actress, who most recently appeared as Leila in Fifty Shades Darker, has dated Andrew for the past seven years.

Bella can be seen wearing her engagement ring in a photo that she shared from friend Lily Collins‘ birthday party over the weekend. See the Instagram snap below!

Andrew is best known for writing and directing two films starring Brad Pitt – 2007′s The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford and 2012′s Killing Them Softly. He will next work with Tom Hardy on War Party.

Congrats to the happy couple on this exciting news!
Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Andrew Dominik, Bella Heathcote, Engaged

