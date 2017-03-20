Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Couple Up For 'A Night On The RunWade' Charity Gala!

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade heat up the red carpet while attending A Night on the RunWade Charity Gala held at the Revel Fulton Market on Sunday (March 19th) in Chicago, Ill.

The 35-year-old basketball player’s favorite brand DSquared2 presented fall and winter looks during the “Reflections” fashion show and an auction was held in support of his foundation to support educational and social programs for at-risk children.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Also in attendance at the gala was Desinty’s Child member Michelle Williams.

“What A Night!!! The 5 annual RunWade was a hit in the city,” Dwayne tweeted. “Big THANKS to everyone who made it happen!”



When he wants to capture your moment … 👁💦🌈 #ANightOnTheRunWade Thank you @naeemkhannyc ❤️ A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing a Naeem Khan gown.