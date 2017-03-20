Glee's Heather Morris Dances on 'DWTS' Week One with Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Video)

Heather Morris performed a Viennese Waltz for her first performance on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old former Glee actress and former backup dancer for Beyonce is partnered with new dad Maksim Chmerkovskiy this season and they scored a 28 out of 30 for their first dance.

Heather and Maks are part of a three way tie for the third-highest score of the night.

During her critique, Julianne Hough defended Heather appearing on the show as a contestant despite having a professional background and said how ballroom dancing is much different than what she has done before.

