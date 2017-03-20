Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 10:04 pm

Glee's Heather Morris Dances on 'DWTS' Week One with Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Video)

Heather Morris performed a Viennese Waltz for her first performance on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old former Glee actress and former backup dancer for Beyonce is partnered with new dad Maksim Chmerkovskiy this season and they scored a 28 out of 30 for their first dance.

Heather and Maks are part of a three way tie for the third-highest score of the night.

During her critique, Julianne Hough defended Heather appearing on the show as a contestant despite having a professional background and said how ballroom dancing is much different than what she has done before.

Make sure to see the full list of scores for the night!
Photos: ABC
