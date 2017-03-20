Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 9:31 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Would Rather Not Comment on Taylor Swift Relationship

Jake Gyllenhaal Would Rather Not Comment on Taylor Swift Relationship

Jake Gyllenhaal is making it very clear that he does not want to talk about his relationship with ex Taylor Swift.

The 36-year-old actor, who split from Taylor back in 2011 after a short-lived romance, shared his thoughts while promoting his new film Life during a recent interview.

“I’m not necessarily guarded, but I consider intimacy to be very important and I don’t think everybody needs to know about my family or my personal details,” he told The Guardian. “I’m old-school in that way.”

When asked why he would date Taylor, then, who is “renowned for using past relationships as source material in her songs,” according to the interviewer, Jake replied, “I think when you’re in a relationship, you are constantly scrutinized, your friends are scrutinized, but… [shrug].”

Things got even more uncomfortable when the interviewer asked Jake if he had heard any of Taylor‘s songs rumored to be about their relationship, such as “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “All Too Well,” and “The Last Time.”

Click inside to hear what Jake responded to that question…

“I would love to not talk about my personal life,” Jake answered. “I would love to talk about the movie.”

Tom Hiddleston was also recently asked if he had any regrets about dating Tay. See what he said here.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michele V

    Yet he happily posed for those pictures for People Magazine?

  • Michele V

    Yet he happily posed for those pictures for People Magazine?

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here