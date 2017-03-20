Jake Gyllenhaal Would Rather Not Comment on Taylor Swift Relationship

Jake Gyllenhaal is making it very clear that he does not want to talk about his relationship with ex Taylor Swift.

The 36-year-old actor, who split from Taylor back in 2011 after a short-lived romance, shared his thoughts while promoting his new film Life during a recent interview.

“I’m not necessarily guarded, but I consider intimacy to be very important and I don’t think everybody needs to know about my family or my personal details,” he told The Guardian. “I’m old-school in that way.”

When asked why he would date Taylor, then, who is “renowned for using past relationships as source material in her songs,” according to the interviewer, Jake replied, “I think when you’re in a relationship, you are constantly scrutinized, your friends are scrutinized, but… [shrug].”

Things got even more uncomfortable when the interviewer asked Jake if he had heard any of Taylor‘s songs rumored to be about their relationship, such as “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “All Too Well,” and “The Last Time.”

Click inside to hear what Jake responded to that question…

“I would love to not talk about my personal life,” Jake answered. “I would love to talk about the movie.”

Tom Hiddleston was also recently asked if he had any regrets about dating Tay. See what he said here.