James Corden Fights Off Ninjas with LeBron James While Filming a New Segment!

It looks like you can expect a fun segment featuring basketball player LeBron James on an upcoming episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden!

The 32-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player was seen doing some dances moves and fighting off ninjas with James while filming on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.

LeBron is in town after playing with the Cavaliers against the Lakers the night before. His team won 125-120.

The Cavs will next be traveling to Denver to play against the Nuggets later this week.

35+ pictures of James Corden and LeBron James filming together…