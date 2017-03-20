Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe For a Very Disturbing Reason

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 7:20 pm

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Appeal of New Show 'World of Dance'!

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Appeal of New Show 'World of Dance'!

Jennifer Lopez has begun press for World of Dance (and might we add, she looks amazing!)

The 47-year-old entertainer is acting as a judge and executive producer on the show, debuting on NBC on May 8.

Joining Jennifer an NBC’s Summer Press Day panel on Monday (March 20) were fellow judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, as well as host/mentor Jenna Dewan-Tatum.

When speaking about the show, JLo said, “You’re going to laugh, you’re going to cry, you’re going to dance!”

Be sure to tune into World of Dance, kicking off on May 8 on NBC!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing an Elie Saab dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, Ippolita jewels, and an Edie Parker clutch.

