Mon, 20 March 2017 at 7:25 pm

Jessica Chastain to Be Honored at Variety's Power of Women

Jessica Chastain to Be Honored at Variety's Power of Women

Jessica Chastain looks gorgeous in green while making an appearance on The Today Show on Monday morning (March 20) in New York City.

The Oscar-nominated actress was on the morning show to promote her upcoming film The Zookeeper’s Wife, which hits theaters on March 31.

It was just announced that Jessica will be one of the honorees at Variety’s Power of Women: New York event presented by Lifetime.

The other women being recognized include Blake Lively, Chelsea Clinton, Audra McDonald, Gayle King, and Shari Redstone.

FYI: Jessica is wearing a custom Carl Kapp dress.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, INSTARimages.com
