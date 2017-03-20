Top Stories
Mon, 20 March 2017 at 2:20 pm

Joe Jonas Puts His Bulging Biceps on Display

Joe Jonas Puts His Bulging Biceps on Display

Joe Jonas goes for a run and puts his defined biceps on display in a tank top!

The 27-year-old entertainer was seen jogging around on Sunday (March 19) in Miami, Fla. Joe is keeping himself in tip top shape while hanging out in the sunny Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

“Next stop… South Korea,” Joe posted on Twitter. In a few days, DNCE will be performing for a packed crowd in Seoul, South Korea before heading off to Japan for another show!
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Joe Jonas

