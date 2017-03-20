Joe Jonas Puts His Bulging Biceps on Display

Joe Jonas goes for a run and puts his defined biceps on display in a tank top!

The 27-year-old entertainer was seen jogging around on Sunday (March 19) in Miami, Fla. Joe is keeping himself in tip top shape while hanging out in the sunny Florida.

“Next stop… South Korea,” Joe posted on Twitter. In a few days, DNCE will be performing for a packed crowd in Seoul, South Korea before heading off to Japan for another show!