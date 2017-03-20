Top Stories
Mon, 20 March 2017 at 1:45 pm

Jovan Adepo & Wyatt Russell Team Up for 'Overlord'!

Jovan Adepo & Wyatt Russell Team Up for 'Overlord'!

Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell are teaming up for a new period war drama titled Overlord!

Here’s a synopsis, according to Deadline: On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment.

You may recognize Jovan as Denzel Washington and Viola Davis‘ son in Fences. Wyatt may also look familiar – he’s starred in 2016′s Everybody Wants Some!! and is the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

The film will be written by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) and Mark Smith (The Revenant), directed by Julius Avery, and will begin production in May in the UK.

