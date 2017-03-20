Kate Hudson Cozies Up With Rumored Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa!

It looks like Kate Hudson has a new man in her life – musician Danny Fujikawa!

The duo were spotted grabbing lunch together at Cafe Vida and making a smoothie stop on Sunday afternoon (March 19) in Los Angeles.

At one point the rumored couple even shared a kiss while waiting for their drinks, according to People.

This isn’t the first time Kate has been spotted with Danny, who was formerly the guitarist of the now broken-up band Chief and is the founder of Lightwave Records.

They were also spotted earlier this month enjoying dinner Giorgio Baldi with some friends.

Also pictured: Kate hanging with a friend on Saturday (March 18) in Brentwood before heading to Malibu, Calif.