Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe For a Very Disturbing Reason

Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe For a Very Disturbing Reason

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 8:39 pm

Kate Hudson Cozies Up With Rumored Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa!

Kate Hudson Cozies Up With Rumored Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa!

It looks like Kate Hudson has a new man in her life – musician Danny Fujikawa!

The duo were spotted grabbing lunch together at Cafe Vida and making a smoothie stop on Sunday afternoon (March 19) in Los Angeles.

At one point the rumored couple even shared a kiss while waiting for their drinks, according to People.

This isn’t the first time Kate has been spotted with Danny, who was formerly the guitarist of the now broken-up band Chief and is the founder of Lightwave Records.

They were also spotted earlier this month enjoying dinner Giorgio Baldi with some friends.

Also pictured: Kate hanging with a friend on Saturday (March 18) in Brentwood before heading to Malibu, Calif.

Just Jared on Facebook
kate hudson new boyfriend danny fujikawa 01
kate hudson new boyfriend danny fujikawa 02
kate hudson new boyfriend danny fujikawa 03
kate hudson new boyfriend danny fujikawa 04
kate hudson new boyfriend danny fujikawa 05
kate hudson new boyfriend danny fujikawa 06

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Danny Fujikawa, Kate Hudson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here