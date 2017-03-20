Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Sit Courtside with Kris Jenner at Tristan Thompson's Cavaliers Game!

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian sit courtside with their mom Kris Jenner at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers game on Sunday (March 19) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old reality star is dating Tristan Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rumors began swirling over the weekend that the pair could be engaged after she was seen with a ring on that finger.

That same night, the Paris robbery episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired. Be sure to read the recap if you missed it. Also, be sure to read what Kim wrote after watching the episode with her fans.