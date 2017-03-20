Top Stories
Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Kim Kardashian Reveals Who Filmed the Paris Robbery Episode

If you watched last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, you might have wondered why the camerawork didn’t look professional. Well, now Kim Kardashian has revealed why!

Kim‘s longtime assistant Stephanie Shepherd filmed the footage in Paris on a small camera. This also explains why she was not seen during the episode, despite us knowing that she was there. At one point Kim mentioned that she thought the robbers were Steph and Kourtney walking into the apartment drunk after going to the nightclub.

“Props to @steph_shep she’s the best camera lady! We didn’t even have our filming crew w us in Paris! That was all Steph on a little camera,” Kim tweeted on Monday (March 20).

Make sure to read a recap of what happened during the episode, which recounted what happened when Kim was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.
