Laverne Cox Gets To Work on 'The Trustee' With Meaghan Rath

Laverne Cox walks on set with an umbrella on Saturday (March 18) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 32-year-old actress is hard at work on her new show The Trustee alongside co-star Meaghan Rath.

The Trustee is a “fun, female buddy cop comedy about Eliza Radley (Rath), a driven but stubborn detective who finds unlikely help from her precinct’s trustee, Amanda Jones (Cox) a larger-than-life ex-con finishing out her prison sentence doing menial tasks for the police department. Though these two have completely opposing views on crime and punishment, a highly entertaining and successful partnership is born.”

The day before, Laverne was spotted walking to set while wearing a reflective sun visor over her face.

If you didn’t know, Laverne‘s other show Doubt was pulled from CBS’ schedule late last month after only two episodes aired.

You can also catch Laverne in season five of the hit Netflix show Orange is the New Black, which hits the platform on June 9.