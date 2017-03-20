Leonardo DiCaprio & Nina Agdal Hold Hands During Central Park Stroll

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Nina Agdal hold hands while going for a stroll around Central Park on Sunday (March 19) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actor and the 24-year-old model kept a low profile while bundled up for the chilly weather in the Big Apple.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leonardo DiCaprio

Leo recently announced that he invested in the frozen seafood company LoveTheWild.

“Estimates show the earth’s population approaching nine billion by 2050, putting tremendous pressure on our natural food resources,” Leo said in a statement (via People). “Seafood is a primary source of protein for nearly a billion people–but ​climate change, acidification and over fishing are putting increased pressure on our oceans’ natural stability.”

“The exploitation of our oceans has left many marine ecosystems on the brink of total collapse, which is hurting our ability to harvest our seas as a reliable food source as we have for thousands of years,” he continued, adding that the company “is empowering people to take action on this crisis in a very meaningful way.”