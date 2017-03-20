Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant on Twitter, Waiter Responds

'Rogue One' Alternate Ending Revealed!

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 3:15 pm

Malia Obama Starts Her Work Week at Her Internship

Malia Obama is back to work after the weekend!

The 18-year-old former First Daughter was seen heading to her internship with Harvey Weinstein‘s company in New York City on Monday (March 20) after the weekend off.

If you didn’t know, Malia was accepted into Harvard University, but opted to defer her acceptance a year so she can gain more experience in the film industry. Malia will attend Harvard after her gap year, presumably this coming Fall!
