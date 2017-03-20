Top Stories
Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 11:35 am

Megan Hilty Welcomes A Baby Boy With Husband Brian Gallagher!

Megan Hilty has announced some very exciting news – she and her husband Brian Gallagher have welcomed their second child into the world!

The 35-year-old actress and Brian welcomed their brand new baby boy, named Ronan Laine Gallagher, at 3:30 p.m. in Los Angeles, People confirms.

“We are overjoyed with the new addition to our little family. It’s incredible how much love you can feel for someone you’ve just met,” Megan said in a statement.

Megan and Brian are also parents to their 2-year-old daughter Viola Philomena. Congrats Megan and Brian!
