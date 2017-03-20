Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant on Twitter, Waiter Responds

'Rogue One' Alternate Ending Revealed!

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 1:31 pm

Melissa George Reveals Terrifying Details of Her Alleged Assault By Jean-David Blanc

Melissa George Reveals Terrifying Details of Her Alleged Assault By Jean-David Blanc

Melissa George is opening up about an alleged domestic assault by her ex partner Jean-David Blanc for the first time.

Last September, the 40-year-old actress called the police over a domestic violence incident and her injuries included bodily pain, a swollen face, dizziness, and nausea. Melissa alleges that she has been the victim of emotional and physical abuse over the course of their five-year relationship.

“It started with him on top of me, with my arms locked above my head,” Melissa said (via Huffington Post). “I just tried to fight for myself, which made him more angry, which made me more angry and he pushed me into the door and then struck my face and I hit the wall and fell on the floor and I was out. Just out. He stood over me and said, ‘Now you’re a real actress.’”

“He grabbed the back of my head and smashed it on the metal thing where you hang your coats and that’s when I scratched him and I tried to fight for my life,” she continued.

“A happy ending would be to go home with my kids and the father can have his kids as often as he wants and see them, but to be able to show my kids my country and where they are from,” she continued.

Melissa and her former partner share two kids, Raphaël, 3, and Solal, 16 months, and are currently in a custody battle.
