'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe For a Very Disturbing Reason

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 5:58 pm

'Midnight, Texas' Trailer From 'True Blood' Author Debuts - Watch Now!

'Midnight, Texas' Trailer From 'True Blood' Author Debuts - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Midnight, Texas, the new NBC series adapted from the best-selling book trilogy by True Blood‘s Charlaine Harris, has just debuted!

The show is about a town of outsiders who must fight the ultimate battle against evil to protect their home. The series stars Jason Lewis, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Dylan Bruce, Arielle Kebbel, Yul Vazquez, David Janollari, Francois Arnaud, Sarah Ramos, and Peter Mensah – who all promoted the show at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day at the Beverly Hilton on Monday (March 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Here’s a synopsis of the show: Welcome to a place where being normal is really quite strange. Journey into a remote Texas town where no one is who they seem. From vampires and witches to psychics and hit men, Midnight is a mysterious safe haven for those who are different. As the town members fight off outside pressures from rowdy biker gangs, ever-suspicious cops and their own dangerous pasts, they band together and form a strong and unlikely family.

The show premieres on Tuesday, July 25 on NBC. See the show in time!
Photos: NBC
