Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 12:30 am

Milo Ventimiglia's Tearful 'This Is Us' Reveal Will Have You Crying Too!

Milo Ventimiglia was just one of the stars in attendance at the This Is Us The Paley Center For Media’s 2017 PaleyFest panel over the weekend in Los Angeles.

One fan asked him where his inspiration came from for playing Jack Pearson on NBC’s new drama.

“Here we go, you’re going to find me crying…My father,” Milo said. “[This Is Us writer] Dan Fogelman and all the producers and writers wrote this man who loves his wife and loves his kids, really as simple as that. And I saw that in my own father.”

“There’s not a moment in my life where I don’t think about how he raised us, my sisters [Laurel and Leslie] and I…So, my dad.”

Milo‘s parents, Peter and Carol, were actually in the crowd during the reveal!

ET writer Desiree Murphy caught the moment on video and published it to Twitter – watch below.
Photos: NBC
