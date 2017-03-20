Top Stories
Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 1:21 pm

Natalie Portman Stars In James Blake's 'My Willing Heart' Music Video - Watch Here!

Natalie Portman is absolutely stunning as she embraces her baby bump in James Blake’s just released music video for “My Willing Heart“!

The track, co-written by Frank Ocean, is the 28-year-old English singer’s first single to receive visual treatment from his latest album The Colour in Anything, which was released back in May.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

The black-and-white clip, directed by Anna Rose Holmer, sees a pregnant Natalie, 35, reclining on a bed and swimming gracefully underwater.

It was filmed in Los Angeles just days before Natalie gave birth to her daughter Amalia with husband Benjamin Millepied.


Natalie Portman – ‘My Willing Heart’ (Music Video)
