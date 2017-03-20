Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe For a Very Disturbing Reason

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 6:25 pm

New 'Baywatch' Movie Poster Features a Phallic Image!

The new poster for Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron‘s upcoming movie Baywatch was just released and it features two beach balls and a rescue board position in a phallic way.

You can check out the poster in our photo gallery!

Dwayne took to Twitter to say he thinks Zac‘s ball looks bigger than his and he’s not happy about it. “Wait @ZacEfron’s ball is bigger than mine? He’s paying off Paramount marketing team again. I call bullsh-t,” he wrote.

“Worth every damn penny,” Zac jokingly tweeted in response.

The new Baywatch trailer will be released on Wednesday!
Photos: Paramount Pictures
