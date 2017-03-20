Top Stories
Mon, 20 March 2017 at 2:20 am

Noah Cyrus Reveals The Coolest Tour Bus She's Been On

Noah Cyrus Reveals The Coolest Tour Bus She's Been On

Noah Cyrus has her hands full while leaving Whiteley’s shopping centre on Sunday (March 19) in London, England.

The 17-year-old singer recently partook in an Ask Anything Chat and answered a fan’s question of whose tour bus was the coolest that she’s been on.

“Uh, my dad. My dad always had a fun tour bus,” she replied. Watch the video below to see what else she answered.

This past week it was announced that Noah will perform at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival. She will perform during the Daytime Village during the two day event happening September 22 and 23.

Other acts announced for the Daytime Village include Flume, French Montana, Kelsea Ballerini, All Time Low, Judah & The Lion, and Hey Violet. More will be announced at a later date.

Noah Cyrus on ‘Ask Anything Chat’
Photos: Xposure/AKM-GSI
Posted to: Noah Cyrus

