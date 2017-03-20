Top Stories
Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Drake Drops New Album 'More Life' Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 5:20 am

Patrick Dempsey Continues To Be McDreamy As A Silver Fox

Patrick Dempsey Continues To Be McDreamy As A Silver Fox

Patrick Dempsey oozes McDreamy vibes while walking back to his car on Saturday (March 18) in Malibu, Calif.

The 51-year-old actor and race car driver showed off his style with a black polo, blue jeans, gray boots, and a charcoal jacket.

In case you missed the news, Patrick is set to make his film directorial debut with the project Berlin I Love You.

Earlier in the week, Patrick shared a photo of himself relaxing, sitting by the fireplace. Check it out below!

Patrick and his wife Jillian recently showed off some PDA on the set of one of his projects. How sweet!
Just Jared on Facebook
patrick dempsey continues to be mcdreamy as silver fox 01
patrick dempsey continues to be mcdreamy as silver fox 02
patrick dempsey continues to be mcdreamy as silver fox 03
patrick dempsey continues to be mcdreamy as silver fox 04
patrick dempsey continues to be mcdreamy as silver fox 05

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Patrick Dempsey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here