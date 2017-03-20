Patrick Dempsey Continues To Be McDreamy As A Silver Fox

Patrick Dempsey oozes McDreamy vibes while walking back to his car on Saturday (March 18) in Malibu, Calif.

The 51-year-old actor and race car driver showed off his style with a black polo, blue jeans, gray boots, and a charcoal jacket.

In case you missed the news, Patrick is set to make his film directorial debut with the project Berlin I Love You.

Earlier in the week, Patrick shared a photo of himself relaxing, sitting by the fireplace. Check it out below!

Patrick and his wife Jillian recently showed off some PDA on the set of one of his projects. How sweet!