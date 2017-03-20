Penelope Cruz to Play Donatella Versace on 'American Crime Story'

Top Stories
Mon, 20 March 2017 at 1:15 pm

Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz will be portraying the role of fashion designer Donatella Versace in the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy‘s Versace: American Crime Story.

The installment of the FX anthology series will follow the murder of Donatella‘s brother Gianni Versace.

Edgar Ramirez is set to play Gianni while Darren Criss is playing serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

Versace: American Crime Story will air on FX in 2018 and it will be the third installment of the series, following the upcoming season about Hurricane Katrina.

Lady Gaga, a longtime friend of Donatella, was considered for the role, but Ryan says her schedule is way too busy for a five-month commitment right now.
