Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias Announce Second Joint Tour - See The Dates Here!

Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias are joining forces once again for a joint tour!

The 36-year-old rapper and the 41-year-old singer will kick off their co-headlining summer North American tour on Saturday (June 3) in Chicago’s AllState Arena, and then will hit a total of 16 cities and ending in Toronto’s Air Canada Center on July 6.

The opening act for the tour will be boy band CNCO from Univision reality show La Banda.

Pictured: Pitbull hitting the red carpet at the Grand Opening of Sugar Factory American Brasserie held at Fashion Show Mall on Sunday (March 19) in Las Vegas.

Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias Live! With CNCO:

June 3 — Chicago @ Allstate Arena

June 6 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

June 8 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 9 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

June 10 — Los Angeles @ STAPLES Center

June 14 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

June 16 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 17 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

June 18 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 22 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 23 — Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

June 25 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

June 28 — Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

June 30 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden

July 5 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 6 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre