'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 10:29 pm

Prince Harry Took Meghan Markle on the Coolest Date Night!

Prince Harry Took Meghan Markle on the Coolest Date Night!

Prince Harry took Meghan Markle on the most creative date – an after-hours tour of the Natural History Museum!

Over the weekend, the couple reportedly stopped by the London museum late in the evening to check out its exhibits.

The late night date included stops at the dinosaur exhibits which are still lit up in the evening!

This isn’t the first time the royals have visited the museum though!

Harry‘s sister-in-law Kate Middleton often stops by with George and Charlotte!

Pictured inside: Harry attending a ceremony to celebrate the bicentenary of relations between the UK and Nepal at the Embassy of Nepal on Monday (March 20) in London, England.

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Prince Harry

