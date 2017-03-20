Mon, 20 March 2017 at 5:46 pm
RHONJ's Kim DePaola Speaks Out After Car Involved in Murder
- Kim DePaola, a former star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, is speaking out after a car she owns was involved in a double murder – TMZ
- The cast of This Is Us discusses theories about Jack’s death – Wetpaint
- These stars all had an “advantage” on Dancing With the Stars – Just Jared Jr
- This huge basketball star thinks the Earth is flat – DListed
- Nina Agdal flaunts a lot of underboob in this new photo – Hollywood Tuna
- Texas A&M elects first openly gay student body president – Towleroad
- This photo of Justin Bieber will make you cry – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Kim DePaola, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet