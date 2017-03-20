Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe For a Very Disturbing Reason

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 5:30 pm

Rihanna Makes Her Debut on 'Bates Motel' Tonight - See Photos!

Rihanna Makes Her Debut on 'Bates Motel' Tonight - See Photos!

Rihanna will be making her first appearance on Bates Motel as Marion Crane in the episode airing tonight (March 20) in A&E!

The 29-year-old entertainer is playing the role made famous by Janet Leigh in the movie Psycho. The character is famously killed by Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) in a shower.

On the fifth and final season of the A&E series, which shows Norman growing up into the killer seen in Psycho, Marion is having an affair with the husband (Austin Nichols) of a woman Norman befriends in town.

During the most recent episode, Norman had a passionate kiss with the woman, but stopped it after he started to black out. It’s likely that Marion is about to show up at the Bates Motel looking to rent a room and we’re pretty sure Austin‘s character Sam will show up too!
