Mon, 20 March 2017 at 7:59 pm

Rob Lowe's Mystery Reality Show Picked Up By A&E

Rob Lowe's Mystery Reality Show Picked Up By A&E

Rob Lowe is headed for reality television!

The 53-year-old actor’s new reality series, The Lowe Files, which he will star in and produce, was just picked up by A&E.

The series will follow Rob and his sons – 23-year-old Matthew and 21-year-old John Owen – as they travel the US and explore infamous unsolved mysteries.

“Since I was a kid I’ve loved unexplained legends, strange phenomena and the scary, supernatural stories told around campfires,” Rob said.

He added, “When I became a father, I shared those tales with my two sons. Together we bonded over Bigfoot, UFOs and every creepy and bizarre story we could find, passionately debating if they were real — or not. And we swore that someday the three of us would go on our own adventure to find out. That day has come.”

The Lowe Files is set to premiere this summer.

Photos: WENN
