Mon, 20 March 2017 at 2:18 pm

Robert Downey Jr. Will Play 'Doctor Dolittle' in New Movie!

Robert Downey Jr. Will Play 'Doctor Dolittle' in New Movie!

Robert Downey Jr. will be playing the title role in the upcoming movie The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle.

The film will be based on the 1920s children’s books about a doctor who claims he can communicate with the animals he lives with and treats.

Eddie Murphy most recently played the role in a 1998 movie and a sequel in 2001. Several more sequels were made with different actors and they were released direct to video.

Stephen Gaghan, who won an Oscar for writing the screenplay for Traffic, will direct the movie with a script he wrote, according to THR.
