Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Take French Bulldog On Walk For His Birthday

Ryan Lochte and his pregnant fiancee Kayla Rae Reid go for a walk on Friday (March 17) in Studio City, Calif.

The expecting couple took their dogs out to celebrate their French Bulldog Yeezy‘s first birthday.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my little pumpkin! May your day be filled with tons of balls and hiking and grain free cake!! 🐶❤ #yeezy,” Kayla posted a photo of the cute dog on her Instagram. Check it out below!

Ryan also posted a photo with his dog Carter from their hike. “Nice Saturday hike with #Carter #frymancanyon #la #sunny #mansbestfriend #TeamTYR,” he captioned it.

