Top Stories
'Rogue One' Alternate Ending Revealed!

'Rogue One' Alternate Ending Revealed!

Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 11:35 am

'Sesame Street' Introduces First Character with Autism - Meet Julia!

'Sesame Street' Introduces First Character with Autism - Meet Julia!

Sesame Street is introducing a character named Julia, who has autism.

Jeanette Betancourt, Sesame Workshop’s senior vice president of U.S. Social Impact, spoke about the addition to the popular children’s show.

“In the U.S., one in 68 children is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder,” Jeanette said (via the Chicago Tribune). “We wanted to promote a better understanding and reduce the stigma often found around these children. We’re modeling the way both children and adults can look at autism from a strength-based perspective: finding things that all children share….Just as we look at all children as being unique, we should do the same thing when we’re looking at children with autism.”

The first episode to introduce Julie – titled “Meet Julia,” airs Monday, April 10 on HBO.

Click inside for more videos…
Just Jared on Facebook
character with autism sesame street 01
character with autism sesame street 02
character with autism sesame street 03
character with autism sesame street 04
character with autism sesame street 05

Posted to: Sesame Street, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here