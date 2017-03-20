Simone Biles Gets Highest Score of Night for First 'DWTS' Performance - Watch Video!

Top Stories
Mon, 20 March 2017 at 10:24 pm

Simone Biles is the early frontrunner on Dancing With the Stars‘ current season after getting the highest score of the night during the premiere on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old Olympic gymnast, who has been called the greatest female gymnast of all time, is competing with Sasha Farber.

Simone‘s Olympics teammate Laurie Hernandez was the winner of the previous season and she was in the audience to show her support for her friend.

The duo performed a tango and received a score of 32 out of 40. Watch below!
