Top Stories
Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 12:01 pm

Sofia Vergara Sends Love to 'Modern Family' Co-Star Rico Rodriguez After His Father's Sudden Death

Sofia Vergara Sends Love to 'Modern Family' Co-Star Rico Rodriguez After His Father's Sudden Death

Sofia Vergara is sending love to her Modern Family TV son Rico Rodriguez after news spread that his father, Roy Rodriguez, has passed away.

Rico, 18, announced the tragic news that his father passed suddenly last weekend at the young age of 52.

“I love you❤🌹,” Sofia wrote on her Twitter account to Rico.

“I’m gonna miss your hugs. I’m gonna miss your advice. I’m gonna miss your smile, and I’m gonna miss your laugh,” Rico wrote to his dad after his death.

Our thoughts are with Rico‘s family during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia vergara sends love rico rodriguez 01
sofia vergara sends love rico rodriguez 02
sofia vergara sends love rico rodriguez 03
sofia vergara sends love rico rodriguez 04
sofia vergara sends love rico rodriguez 05

Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Rico Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Andy

    <After giving up on my old profession twelve months earlier, i’ve had some great success to be familiar with this online site that was a life-saver for me… They are offering projects in which people will be able to work on the web from their house. My most recent income after doing work for them for four months was for $4500… Great thing about is that the only thing necessary is basic typing skills and access to internet…Read everything regarding it here .. ➤➤➤➤http://www.wzurl.me/ABlPJA

  • Andy

    <After giving up on my old profession twelve months earlier, i’ve had some great success to be familiar with this online site that was a life-saver for me… They are offering projects in which people will be able to work on the web from their house. My most recent income after doing work for them for four months was for $4500… Great thing about is that the only thing necessary is basic typing skills and access to internet…Read everything regarding it here .. ➤➤➤➤http://www.wzurl.me/ABlPJA

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here