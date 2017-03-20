Sofia Vergara Sends Love to 'Modern Family' Co-Star Rico Rodriguez After His Father's Sudden Death

Sofia Vergara is sending love to her Modern Family TV son Rico Rodriguez after news spread that his father, Roy Rodriguez, has passed away.

Rico, 18, announced the tragic news that his father passed suddenly last weekend at the young age of 52.

“I love you❤🌹,” Sofia wrote on her Twitter account to Rico.

“I’m gonna miss your hugs. I’m gonna miss your advice. I’m gonna miss your smile, and I’m gonna miss your laugh,” Rico wrote to his dad after his death.

Our thoughts are with Rico‘s family during this time.