Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 12:25 pm

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Recreates Iconic 'Ferris Bueller' Scene - Watch Now!

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Recreates Iconic 'Ferris Bueller' Scene - Watch Now!

Stranger Things star Joe Keery stars in a shot-for-shot remake of the iconic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off racing home scene, but with pizza included as a plot device!

The scene features Joe racing home to meet his pizza delivery from Domino’s – and includes a cameo from Ferris Bueller‘s Alan Ruck, who played Cameron in the original 1986 movie.

Joe also filmed a shorter, 30 second TV spot which also channels the iconic film, where he channels Matthew Broderick‘s original character.

Watch the two commercials below!

Click inside for another Ferris Bueller remake from Joe and Domino’s…
