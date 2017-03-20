Top Stories
Exes Paul Wesley &amp; Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Go Inside Rob Kardashian's 30th Birthday Party

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 12:43 pm

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Catch a Flight Together

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Catch a Flight Together

Supergirl co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood arrive at LAX Airport together on Sunday (March 19) in Los Angeles.

If you didn’t know, Chris joined the cast of Melissa‘s show Supergirl this season when the show made the switch to The CW.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Melissa Benoist

Earlier in the day, Melissa was seen walking Chris dog while in Canada. The show is in production in Vancouver for the second season.

Be sure to catch Melissa and Chris on The CW’s Supergirl, airing every Monday at 8pm EST.
Just Jared on Facebook
melissa benoist chris wood quality time 01
melissa benoist chris wood quality time 02
melissa benoist chris wood quality time 03
melissa benoist chris wood quality time 04

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Chris Wood, Melissa Benoist

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here