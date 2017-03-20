Top Stories
Mon, 20 March 2017 at 9:47 pm

The Bachelor's Nick Viall Performs First 'DWTS' Dance with Peta Murgatroyd (Video)

The Bachelor's Nick Viall Performs First 'DWTS' Dance with Peta Murgatroyd (Video)

Nick Viall performed live for the first time with partner Peta Murgatroyd during the season premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old reality star, who just got engaged during his time as The Bachelor, performed a Cha-cha-cha and scored a 24 out of 40.

Peta is back on the show after giving birth to her son Shai two and a half months ago. Her boyfriend Maksim Chmerkovskiy is competing this season with former Glee actress Heather Morris as his partner.

Watch the video below!
Photos: ABC
