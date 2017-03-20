'The Big Bang Theory' Renewed for Two More Seasons!

Fans of The Big Bang Theory will be happy to hear this news – the show has been renewed for two more seasons!

The five original stars of the series – Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar – are taking a pay cut for the additional seasons so that their co-stars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik can get raises.

The original five have been earning $1 million an episode for the past three seasons. They will now be earning $900,000 an episode, according to THR.

Melissa and Mayim previously were earning $175,000 an episode and they are likely to be bumped to $400,000 per episode.

While The Big Bang Theory is a very costly show at $10 million per episode, with a majority of the expenses going to pay the cast, it is the number one scripted series on television in both viewers and the coveted ad demos.