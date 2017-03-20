Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Cat Deeley Slams Restaurant on Twitter, Waiter Responds

'Rogue One' Alternate Ending Revealed!

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 2:52 pm

'The Big Bang Theory' Renewed for Two More Seasons!

'The Big Bang Theory' Renewed for Two More Seasons!

Fans of The Big Bang Theory will be happy to hear this news – the show has been renewed for two more seasons!

The five original stars of the series – Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar – are taking a pay cut for the additional seasons so that their co-stars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik can get raises.

The original five have been earning $1 million an episode for the past three seasons. They will now be earning $900,000 an episode, according to THR.

Melissa and Mayim previously were earning $175,000 an episode and they are likely to be bumped to $400,000 per episode.

While The Big Bang Theory is a very costly show at $10 million per episode, with a majority of the expenses going to pay the cast, it is the number one scripted series on television in both viewers and the coveted ad demos.
Photos: CBS
