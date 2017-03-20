'The Voice' 2017 - Teams Revealed for Battle Rounds

The blind auditions for the spring 2017 season of The Voice ended last week and now the battle rounds will begin tonight!

Each of the four coaches – Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani – have 12 singers on their teams. They will be pairing their own team members against each other for six battles per team. The coaches will have to select who wins each battle, sending one contestant home and one contestant to the next round.

All of the coaches will have the opportunity to steal three singers. If more than one coach does a steal for one singer, then that contestant has the opportunity to pick his or her next coach. There will be 40 singers remaining in the knockout round.

