Tom Brady Releases Statement After Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys Found

Tom Brady‘s stolen Super Bowl jersey was found – and it was revealed that the thief who had the jersey had actually stolen TWO of Tom‘s Super Bowl jerseys!

“I am happy my jerseys from SB 49 and SB 51 have been recovered, and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved,” Tom said in a statement (via NBC Sports). “I know they worked hard on this case — and it is very much appreciated. Hopefully when I get the jerseys back I can make something very positive come from this experience.”

The jersey was taken by someone with apparent Super Bowl media credentials and took the work of many law enforcement agencies, as well as Patriots security, to get them back. The thief was reportedly holding the jerseys in Mexico.