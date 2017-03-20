Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe For a Very Disturbing Reason

Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe For a Very Disturbing Reason

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 5:33 pm

Tom Brady Releases Statement After Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys Found

Tom Brady Releases Statement After Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys Found

Tom Brady‘s stolen Super Bowl jersey was found – and it was revealed that the thief who had the jersey had actually stolen TWO of Tom‘s Super Bowl jerseys!

“I am happy my jerseys from SB 49 and SB 51 have been recovered, and I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved,” Tom said in a statement (via NBC Sports). “I know they worked hard on this case — and it is very much appreciated. Hopefully when I get the jerseys back I can make something very positive come from this experience.”

The jersey was taken by someone with apparent Super Bowl media credentials and took the work of many law enforcement agencies, as well as Patriots security, to get them back. The thief was reportedly holding the jerseys in Mexico.

Just Jared on Facebook
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 01
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 02
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 03
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 04
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 05
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 06
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 07
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 08
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 09
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 10
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 11
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 12
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 13
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 14
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 15
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 16
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 17
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 18
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 19
tom brady super bowl li jersey has been found 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Tom Brady

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here