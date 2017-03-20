Top Stories
Exes Paul Wesley & Phoebe Tonkin Meet at Farmers Market

Tom Brady's Super Bowl LI Jersey Has Been Found!

The jersey that Tom Brady wore during the 2017 Super Bowl has been recovered, the NFL has announced in a statement!

“Through the cooperation of the NFL and the New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered,” the statement began.

Tom realized that he lost the jersey while in the locker room after the game and you can see photos of the moment in the gallery here.

“Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015,” the statement continued. “The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI.”

Houston police chief Art Acevedo revealed that the jersey, worth about $500,000, was traced to Mexico.
