'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Charlie Hunnam Is a Germaphobe For a Very Disturbing Reason

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 8:17 pm

Tomi Lahren Reportedly Suspended by The Blaze for Pro-Choice Comments

Tomi Lahren Reportedly Suspended by The Blaze for Pro-Choice Comments

Conservative talk show host Tomi Lahren has reportedly been suspended from appearing on her The Blaze show after she said she is pro-choice.

The 24-year-old political commentator appeared on The View last week and said that she would be a hypocrite to be pro-life when she advocates for limited government.

“You know what? I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” she said.

After The Daily Caller reported that Tomi was suspended for the next week, she took to Twitter to joke about having free time.
