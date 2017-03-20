Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

'Dancing With the Stars' 2017 Week 1 Recap - See the Scores!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 11:23 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Kisses Boyfriend Austin Butler in Adorable Photo

Vanessa Hudgens Kisses Boyfriend Austin Butler in Adorable Photo

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler are too cute!

The 28-year-old Powerless actress and the 25-year-old Carrie Diaries actor look head-over-heels for each other in a throwback photo Vanessa shared on her Instagram on Monday (March 20). Check it out below!

“Missing this guy. #mcm #longdistancesucks,” she captioned it.

In the pic, the two are bundled up for cold weather while sharing a smooch and holding each other in a tight embrace. (#Goals)

Check out another photo of the duo kissing five years ago, and see pics of them on their most recent date night out.

Missing this guy. #mcm #longdistancesucks

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Pictured: Vanessa picking up coffee on Monday in Studio City, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens shares a sweet kiss with boyfriend austin butler 01
vanessa hudgens shares a sweet kiss with boyfriend austin butler 02
vanessa hudgens shares a sweet kiss with boyfriend austin butler 03
vanessa hudgens shares a sweet kiss with boyfriend austin butler 04
vanessa hudgens shares a sweet kiss with boyfriend austin butler 05

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? - TMZ
  • Demi Lovato is not engaged - Gossip Cop
  • Jake Miller helps Simone Biles get her first tattoo- Just Jared Jr
  • Mariah Carey spent St. Patrick's Day with her twins and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka - Wetpaint
  • The Weeknd bought out an entire theater for movie date with Selena Gomez - Lainey Gossip
  • Spider-Man villain spinoff movie Venom gets a release date! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • aj

    This couple goes so overboard with the PDA.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here