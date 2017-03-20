Mon, 20 March 2017 at 9:28 pm
Watch Normani Kordei's First 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance (Video)
Normani Kordei danced a quickstep with partner Val Chmerkovskiy during her first performance on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.
The 20-year-old Fifth Harmony singer scored a 27 out of 40 for her first appearance on the show!
Normani had her grandmother in the audience and she opened p about how she has been watching the show with her grandma ever since she was 12.
Her grandma even has a book of every contestant’s score from the past 23 seasons!
Photos: ABC
