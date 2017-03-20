Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Returns Tonight - Meet the Contestants!

Orlando Bloom Goes Paddle Boarding, But Keeps His Shorts On!

Dakota Johnson Is All Smiles Alongside Her Personal Trainer

So, Who Stole Tom Brady's Jersey?

Mon, 20 March 2017 at 9:28 pm

Watch Normani Kordei's First 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance (Video)

Watch Normani Kordei's First 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance (Video)

Normani Kordei danced a quickstep with partner Val Chmerkovskiy during her first performance on Dancing With the Stars on Monday (March 20) in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old Fifth Harmony singer scored a 27 out of 40 for her first appearance on the show!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Normani Kordei

Normani had her grandmother in the audience and she opened p about how she has been watching the show with her grandma ever since she was 12.

Her grandma even has a book of every contestant’s score from the past 23 seasons!
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Fifth Harmony, Normani Kordei, Val Chmerkovskiy

