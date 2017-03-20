Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot Gives Birth to Daughter Maya

Gal Gadot has welcomed another child into her family!

The 31-year-old Wonder Woman actress gave birth to a baby girl named Maya, she confirmed on Instagram on Monday (March 20).

Gal shared a photo of her with husband Yaron Versano and their daughter Alma, who is pushing a stroller with her new baby sister in tow. They appear to be leaving the hospital in the photo.

“And than we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #greatful,” Gal captioned the sweet photo.