Mon, 20 March 2017 at 4:01 pm

Woody Harrelson Quit Smoking Marijuana, Reveals the Reason Why

Woody Harrelson Quit Smoking Marijuana, Reveals the Reason Why

Woody Harrelson has revealed that he has quit marijuana and hasn’t smoked pot in about a year.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the 55-year-old actor was asked how people perceive him. “They think I’m a party animal, which … I am a party animal. I mean, that might be one thing. But I am a party animal. But on the other hand, I haven’t … I’m now extremely moderate and … I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago.”

Then, the interviewer admitted they too were trying to quit because it makes them less productive. “Yeah, that was a little bit of my issue. Just 30 solid years of just partying too f*cking hard,” Woody responded.

Click inside to read about what Woody said about staying off the drug…

“Well, like, last night, someone had — not just good herb but sativa; really good sativa. There’s a joint, and beautifully rolled. I like a beautifully rolled … and I just was like, I mean, I’ve gone this long. It would be weird to just be like, ‘Okay, let me have a hit off that,’ and then suddenly go back to smoking too much, which is … I don’t have a problem at all with smoking. I think it’s great. I think it’s a great drug, in terms of … Even cops say that the side effect is euphoria. Or the … what do you call it?” Woody said about staying off the drug. “The effect of it is euphoria. But when you’re doing it all the time, it just becomes … Well, you know. I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available. I really don’t want this interview to turn into a whole thing about that.”
Photos: Wenn
Woody Harrelson

