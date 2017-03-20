Woody Harrelson Quit Smoking Marijuana, Reveals the Reason Why

Woody Harrelson has revealed that he has quit marijuana and hasn’t smoked pot in about a year.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the 55-year-old actor was asked how people perceive him. “They think I’m a party animal, which … I am a party animal. I mean, that might be one thing. But I am a party animal. But on the other hand, I haven’t … I’m now extremely moderate and … I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago.”

Then, the interviewer admitted they too were trying to quit because it makes them less productive. “Yeah, that was a little bit of my issue. Just 30 solid years of just partying too f*cking hard,” Woody responded.

“Well, like, last night, someone had — not just good herb but sativa; really good sativa. There’s a joint, and beautifully rolled. I like a beautifully rolled … and I just was like, I mean, I’ve gone this long. It would be weird to just be like, ‘Okay, let me have a hit off that,’ and then suddenly go back to smoking too much, which is … I don’t have a problem at all with smoking. I think it’s great. I think it’s a great drug, in terms of … Even cops say that the side effect is euphoria. Or the … what do you call it?” Woody said about staying off the drug. “The effect of it is euphoria. But when you’re doing it all the time, it just becomes … Well, you know. I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available. I really don’t want this interview to turn into a whole thing about that.”