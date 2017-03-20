Top Stories
Mon, 20 March 2017 at 11:16 am

Woody Harrelson Takes The Lead In 'Wilson' - Watch Red Band Trailer!

Woody Harrelson takes the lead in his brand new film called Wilson!

The 55-year-old actor plays a lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged man reunites with his estranged wife (Laura Dern) and meets his teenage daughter (Isabella Amara) for the first time.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Woody Harrelson

Pictured: Woody and Laura at their special screening of Wilson with co-stars Isabella, Cheryl Hines, Judy Greer, Ben Rosenfield, director Craig Johnson and writer Daniel Clowes held at the Whitby Hotel on Sunday (March 19) in New York City.

Wilson is set to hit select theaters everywhere on March 24 – Watch the red band trailer below!


‘Wilson’ Official Red Band Trailer

FYI: Isabella is wearing an Eloquii dress.
Credit: Dave Allocca; Photos: Starpix
