Alec Baldwin Brings the Fam to 'Boss Baby' Premiere!

Alec Baldwin‘s kids totally stole the show at the Boss Baby premiere!

The 58-year-old actor was joined by his wife Hilaria as well as two of their children – Carmen and Rafael – at the premiere on Monday (March 20) in New York City.

Alec‘s adorable family ruled the carpet and one-year-old Rafael even bore a striking resemblance to the film’s main character!

“We have our very own #BossBaby #RafaelThomas,” Hilaria wrote on her Instagram, along with an adorable pic of Rafael.

The family was also joined by other stars from the film including Lisa Kudrow.

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

10+ pictures inside from the Baby Boss premiere…

