Tue, 21 March 2017 at 3:50 am

Alec Baldwin Brings the Fam to 'Boss Baby' Premiere!

Alec Baldwin Brings the Fam to 'Boss Baby' Premiere!

Alec Baldwin‘s kids totally stole the show at the Boss Baby premiere!

The 58-year-old actor was joined by his wife Hilaria as well as two of their children – Carmen and Rafael – at the premiere on Monday (March 20) in New York City.

Alec‘s adorable family ruled the carpet and one-year-old Rafael even bore a striking resemblance to the film’s main character!

“We have our very own #BossBaby #RafaelThomas,” Hilaria wrote on her Instagram, along with an adorable pic of Rafael.

The family was also joined by other stars from the film including Lisa Kudrow.

10+ pictures inside from the Baby Boss premiere…
