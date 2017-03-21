Top Stories
Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship &amp; Breakup

Jenny Slate Speaks Candidly About Chris Evans Relationship & Breakup

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

DWTS' Bonner Bolton Speaks About That Now-Viral Moment Where He Touched Sharna Burgess

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Justin Bieber Gets New Tattoo of Giant Eagle Across Chest

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Vanessa Grimaldi...Actress! Find Out About Her Past Acting Career!

Tue, 21 March 2017 at 1:20 pm

Amber Tamblyn & David Cross Share First Photo of Baby Marlow!

Amber Tamblyn & David Cross Share First Photo of Baby Marlow!

Amber Tamblyn and David Cross have debuted the first photo of their adorable daughter Marlow Alice, who was born earlier this year.

“My daughter is growing her payos out nicely. Good morning, world! Marlow loves you!,” Amber posted on Instagram. (FYI: payos is the Hebrew word for sidelocks or sidecurls.)

David posted the same photo with the caption, “Somehow my wife gave birth to a 55 year old furrier from Crown Heights. I’m investigating.”

See the photo below…
Just Jared on Facebook
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 01
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 02
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 03
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 04
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 05
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 06
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 07
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 08
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 09
amber tamblyn david cross welcome baby girl 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Tamblyn, Celebrity Babies, David Cross, Marlow Cross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ellen DeGeneres' mansion is on the market for $45 million! - TMZ
  • Paris Jackson isn't heading to KUWTK - Gossip Cop
  • Justin Bieber has a massive new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Kardashian recounted her terrifying Paris robbery - Wetpaint
  • Jennifer Lopez is keeping quiet about her relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Bella Heathcote is engaged! - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here