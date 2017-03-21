Andrew Lincoln Teases 'Walking Dead' Season 7 Finale

Andrew Lincoln, star of The Walking Dead, is teasing the final episode of season seven!

“There’s a palpable sense of energy and excitement in that final episode,” Andrew told EW. “I think that the crew felt it, this sort of brilliancy. And it was weird because it was the end of a long season and yet everybody was sort of champing at the bit to keep going. I’ve never felt that before in the show. Everybody was like, ‘Yeah, darn it, let’s do season 8 now!’ It was a really unique situation and everybody felt it. So I think if we get it right, it will be an incredibly satisfying ending to season 7.”

“It is everything and the kitchen sink,” showrunner Scott M. Gimple added. “It is exciting and it’s very emotional and I believe it’s funny in a couple parts, and it builds and builds and builds and it explodes. And though it promises more — because there is a whole lot to get to — there is an ending. It really is just a huge episode inasmuch as it has all of the flavors of this season. It is taking your cup and going down each soda jet and taking a little from each one and then throwing in some hot sauce, a little bit of lime, and then maybe a tiny bit of Tequila, as well.”

The season finale will air on Sunday (April 2) on AMC. Stay tuned!